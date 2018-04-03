AirSwap (AST) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $39.99 million and $3.09 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003621 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Huobi, Liqui and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00707026 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00184901 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029519 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Liqui and OKEx. It is not possible to buy AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

