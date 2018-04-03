Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 20,254 Shares

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 20,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $124,157.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 90,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,529. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/akoustis-technologies-inc-akts-director-steven-denbaars-sells-20254-shares-updated-updated.html.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, formerly Danlax, Corp., is a fabless company engaged in developing, designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry. The Company operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The Company is focused on commercializing and manufacturing its Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the critical frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.