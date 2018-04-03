Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Earns News Impact Score of 0.31

Media coverage about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8678841661938 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

ALSK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.91.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,754 shares of company stock valued at $175,671. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

