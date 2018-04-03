Albemarle Co. (ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $806.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the lowest is $788.92 million. Albemarle posted sales of $722.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $806.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $857.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.46 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.72 to $133.51 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE ALB) traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,918. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.49 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10,883.50, a P/E ratio of 201.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

