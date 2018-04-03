Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) Stock Price

Headlines about Alcatel Lucent (NYSE:ALU) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcatel Lucent earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.592861231225 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE ALU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,675,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,458. Alcatel Lucent has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Alcatel Lucent Company Profile

Alcatel Lucent SA is a provider of Internet protocol (IP) networking, ultra-broadband access and cloud technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments for the networks business. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment consists of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks business groups. The IP Networks and Applications segment consists of Internet protocol (IP)/Optical Networks and Applications and Analytics business groups.

