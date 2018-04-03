Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 29,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $470,074.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

