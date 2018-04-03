Alico (ALCO) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.06

Press coverage about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3537529695291 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. BidaskClub downgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of ALCO stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 5.39. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

