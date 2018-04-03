Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ATD.A traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$63.75. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$57.41 and a 52 week high of C$67.98.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/alimentation-couche-tard-atd-a-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-on-april-12th-updated.html.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.