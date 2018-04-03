ALIS Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ALIS has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $11,951.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003859 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00717905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182594 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030939 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

