ALIS Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ALIS token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. ALIS has a total market cap of $10.90 million and $11,626.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALIS has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00723836 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00178602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030700 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

