Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 878,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,903. The company has a market cap of $228.07 and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing non-systemic oral protein therapeutics to treat metabolic and orphan diseases, with a particular focus on nephrologic and urologic conditions. Its lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is in an ongoing Phase II clinical trial and is being developed for the chronic management of hyperoxaluria and kidney stones.

