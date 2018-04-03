Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,260 Shares of Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Potlatch Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of Potlatch worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Potlatch by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG grew its stake in Potlatch by 188.9% during the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Potlatch from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS raised shares of Potlatch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $130,638.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $1,056,315.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,448. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCH opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Potlatch Co. has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2,113.80, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Potlatch had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $175.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. research analysts forecast that Potlatch Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp, formerly Potlatch Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

