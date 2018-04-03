Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.65% of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

