Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Unisys (UIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Unisys (NYSE:UIS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.85% of Unisys worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Unisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unisys by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

UIS opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $542.59, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.02. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

UIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS downgraded Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

