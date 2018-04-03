Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 267,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,852,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $92.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other Extra Space Storage news, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $793,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,535.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $4,061,352.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,931 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $11,010.64, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.74 million. sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/alliancebernstein-l-p-sells-7808-shares-of-extra-space-storage-inc-exr-updated-updated.html.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.