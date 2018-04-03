Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $920,000 in Kearny Financial (KRNY) Stock

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Kearny Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,041,000 after purchasing an additional 281,128 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 65,553 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 457.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $920,000 in Kearny Financial (KRNY) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-acquires-shares-of-63660-kearny-financial-krny-updated.html.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.