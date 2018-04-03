Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.76 Million Position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.83% of Franklin Financial Network worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Franklin Financial Network by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Financial Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $115,126.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $700,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $33,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:FSB opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.04, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-has-3-76-million-stake-in-franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-updated-updated.html.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.