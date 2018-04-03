Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,503 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12,185.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

