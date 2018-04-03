Allscripts (MDRX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Allscripts worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 997,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 703,598 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts during the 4th quarter worth $8,693,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts during the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,990,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,518,000 after buying an additional 465,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 952,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 439,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Allscripts has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,233.51, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Allscripts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allscripts in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Allscripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In other Allscripts news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of Allscripts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 505,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

