Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allstate (ALL) Share Price

News headlines about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.152501090634 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 827,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,839. The stock has a market cap of $33,602.63, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

