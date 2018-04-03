Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by CS Mckee LP

CS Mckee LP lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. CS Mckee LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 141,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $4,045,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

NYSE:ALL opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33,602.63, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/allstate-corp-all-stake-decreased-by-cs-mckee-lp-updated-updated.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.