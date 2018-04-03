Ally Financial (ALLY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1208782275629 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,077. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,804.05, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

