Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.36. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.93 million. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. equities research analysts predict that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 15,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $266,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 1,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

