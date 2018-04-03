Alphabet (GOOGL) Downgraded by Vetr to “Buy”

Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $1,143.20 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $1,355.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,180.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,180.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,012.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $720,587.25, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $834.60 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 662,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,323,595,000 after acquiring an additional 567,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,366,000 after acquiring an additional 367,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,607,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/alphabet-googl-downgraded-by-vetr-to-buy.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.