Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Bessemer Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $664,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,006.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.50, for a total value of $5,988,725.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $53,040,977 over the last three months. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/alphabet-inc-goog-is-bessemer-group-inc-s-largest-position.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.