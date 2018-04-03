Alphabet Inc (GOOG) is Dupont Capital Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,006.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $817.02 and a 12-month high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $716,870.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $739,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $44,179.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

