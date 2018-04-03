Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $22.64 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,012.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $716,870.19, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $817.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $44,179.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,413.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

