Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 47,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $53,040,977. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,006.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $817.02 and a 12 month high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $716,870.19, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-sold-by-monarch-capital-management-inc.html.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.