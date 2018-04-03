Alphacat (CRYPTO:ACAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.51 Million

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $45,375.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00724178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

