Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Get Alps Electric alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Alps Electric has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,853.62, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alps Electric (APELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/alps-electric-apely-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.