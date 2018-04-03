ALQO Market Cap Reaches $9.52 Million (ALQO)

ALQO (CURRENCY:ALQO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, ALQO has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003784 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinsMarkets and CryptoBridge. ALQO has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $68,523.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001349 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 34,609,643 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,642 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alqo is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Alqo features a second layer network of masternodes that provide near-instant and private transactions. “

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

