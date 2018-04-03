Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALO. UBS set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($42.10) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.92 ($45.58).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €34.65 ($42.78) on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($31.67) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($46.14).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

