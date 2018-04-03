WSP Global (WSP) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reissued their sector perform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$57.62 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$46.58 and a 52-week high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.76 per share, with a total value of C$30,380.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

