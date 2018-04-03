Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

NYSE:MO opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118,435.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

