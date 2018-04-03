Hosking Partners LLP Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

