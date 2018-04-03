Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

