Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “America Movil follows an aggressive promotional strategy to increase its penetration in the smartphone market. The company is striving hard to increase it smartphone sales figures through promotion discounts and subsidized offers. These efforts may contract margins, affecting overall profitability of the company in the near term. The U.S. telecom behemoth AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry with the acquisition of Gurpo Iusacell and Nextel de Mexico for approximately $4.4 billion is a major setback for America Movil. Strict switching policy has also led to massive customer churn in Peru and Ecuador and is a concern for the company. However, offering of iPhone has enabled America Movil to counter competition in a more effective manner while boosting customer adoption of 3G services, thereby stimulating ARPU (average revenue per user) growth. It has outperformed the industry in the last three months on an average.”

Get Am�rica M�vil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Santander upgraded Am�rica M�vil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Am�rica M�vil in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Am�rica M�vil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 target price on Am�rica M�vil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 605,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63,067.29, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Am�rica M�vil has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $19.52.

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. Am�rica M�vil had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. research analysts forecast that Am�rica M�vil will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,078,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,912 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,688,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Am�rica M�vil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 2,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 565,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 539,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Am�rica M�vil by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,187,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 387,906 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Am�rica M�vil (AMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/am%ef%bf%bdrica-m%ef%bf%bdvil-amx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-sell.html.

About Am�rica M�vil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Am�rica M�vil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Am�rica M�vil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.