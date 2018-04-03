Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,731,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,594,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,323,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 151,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUOT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, First Analysis lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

QUOT stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,223.34, a PE ratio of -98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.24.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Michael Horowitz sold 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $742,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,237,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,327,837.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

