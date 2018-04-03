Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in Synaptics (SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Synaptics by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,577.63, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $28,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,934. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS upgraded Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

