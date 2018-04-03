Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:RWT opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 41.42%. Redwood Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

