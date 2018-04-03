Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $1,755.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,700.00. Wells Fargo’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS increased their target price on Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,603.06 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $75.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,371.99. 10,430,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,148. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $884.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $25,356,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,772,000. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

