AMC Networks (AMCX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.55.

AMC Networks stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 595,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,139.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The business had revenue of $726.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

