Amer Deeba Sells 2,000 Shares of Qualys (QLYS) Stock

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,822.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amer Deeba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $149,160.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $125,420.00.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.10. 204,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,050. The firm has a market cap of $2,810.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.84. Qualys has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Qualys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis restated a “weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Qualys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

