America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America First Multifamily Investors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2623411180188 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ ATAX remained flat at $$6.18 during trading hours on Monday. 75,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,032. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $372.81, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback 270,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

