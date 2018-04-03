American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.34. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.38 to $20.27 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

AXL stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,693.98, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Lynch sold 16,337 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $256,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Thanopoulos sold 116,901 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,845,866.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,811.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,415.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

