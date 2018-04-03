American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) vs. SCANA (SCG) Financial Analysis

American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) and SCANA (NYSE:SCG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SCANA pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. American Electric Power pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SCANA pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and SCANA has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. SCANA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and SCANA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.40 billion 2.18 $1.91 billion $3.68 18.55 SCANA $4.41 billion 1.23 -$119.00 million $4.20 9.06

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than SCANA. SCANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of SCANA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SCANA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and SCANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.39% 10.05% 2.86% SCANA -2.70% 10.61% 3.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Electric Power and SCANA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 5 9 0 2.64 SCANA 2 6 2 0 2.00

American Electric Power currently has a consensus target price of $74.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. SCANA has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.01%. Given SCANA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCANA is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCANA has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCANA beats American Electric Power on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,675 railcars, 468 barges, 11 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The Company’s regulated businesses include subsidiaries, such as South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G), South Carolina Fuel Company, Inc. (Fuel Company), South Carolina Generating Company, Inc. (GENCO) and Public Service Company of North Carolina, Incorporated (PSNC Energy). The Company’s nonregulated businesses include subsidiaries, such as SCANA Energy Marketing, Inc. (SCANA Energy), ServiceCare, Inc., SCANA Services, Inc. and SCANA Corporate Security Services, Inc.

