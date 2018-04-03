American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Electric Power earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7118355773317 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 1,159,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,746.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

