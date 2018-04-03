American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.3264844141563 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AFG traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.35. 315,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,618. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,923.16, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,806,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

