American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

American Midstream stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,797. American Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

American Midstream (NYSE:AMID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The pipeline company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.75). American Midstream had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Midstream by 34.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Midstream

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing segment includes midstream natural gas systems that provide natural gas, NGLs, and condensate gathering, compression, treating, processing, fractionating, transporting, and selling services to the producers of natural gas and crude oil.

