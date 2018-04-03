Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American National BankShares (AMNB) Stock Price

News headlines about American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American National BankShares earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4982931817151 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

American National BankShares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback 300,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

